Real Mallorca coach Arrasate: I expect Barcelona to be at their best; Muriqi is back

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate expected to face a fully motivated Barcelona tomorrow.

Barca meet Mallorca after Saturday's home defeat to Las Palmas and Arrasate expects the Catalans in the mood to bounce back.

Barça's run in La Liga:

“I expect Barça to be at their best. It's true that they have one point out of nine in La Liga, although they won in the Champions League last week. What wasn't normal was the start they had, winning all their games comfortably. It's not unusual to have a run of two or three games without a win. They're probably a bit more urgent and that's why I expect Barça to be at their best. To get a good result they'll have to be close to perfection.”

Hansi Flick's Barça:

“They defend in a very particular way because they defend forward and leave a lot of space behind. It's difficult to find a passing line because they press so well. If you're able to find that pass, you have space to conquer, but this is something that is easier to see than to execute.”

The three forwards available:

“That's what a coach wants, rather than a problem, they are solutions. They are confident and eager to play. I will have to make decisions. It's true that there are games in a row and there will be opportunities for everyone. But it's a blessed problem that they're coming off a goal and that we're getting Muriqi back.”

Team status:

“Copete, Lato and Cuéllar are out. Asano is on the injury list for the first time, so we have to be careful with him. Some of the players who played are a bit worse, like Robert Navarro or Morey, but they have recovered well. They all say they are available to play...”

Raíllo rested in training:

“He is fine, perfect to play tomorrow. He is one of those players who takes good care of himself and knows his body. Everyone needs to train well to compete and by not training for one or two days he is normally reliable to compete. The other day he made a great effort against Valencia, but he is available.”

24 points in 15 games:

“We don’t talk about these things much either, but I do see that the dressing room takes it naturally and also with discontent. I don’t see that people are confused or euphoric. We have 24 points, but they have all been by the minimum and when something is difficult for you, you value it, but you know it is difficult. We take it naturally.”

