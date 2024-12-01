Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Las Palmas coach Martinez hails his "two amazing Scots" after victory at Barcelona

Paul Vegas
Las Palmas coach Martinez hails his "two amazing Scots" after victory at Barcelona
Las Palmas coach Martinez hails his "two amazing Scots" after victory at BarcelonaLaLiga
Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez was eager to highlight his two Scots after their shock win at Barcelona yesterday.

Oli McBurnie joined Las Palmas from Sheffield United, while Scott McKenna signed after his release from Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I don't like to discern, because we're a team. We have two amazing Scots, Oli and Scott, who feel they are from Gran Canaria," smiled Martinez.

"For those who have been here for a long time, this is something special, but I would like to highlight the team spirit and what it means to all of us,."

The coach also said he hopes that the focus will not only be on the disappointment of Barcelona.

"For those who ask a lot of questions about Barcelona, I hope you can think of us too.

"It was very important to us and it can be a step towards survival."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaMcKenna ScottMcBurnie OliverBarcelonaLas PalmasNottinghamSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Barcelona attacker Raphinha hits out at Las Palmas tactics
Torres admits Barcelona players "disappointed, frustrated, angry"
Las Palmas coach Martinez declares victory at Barcelona "for the fans"