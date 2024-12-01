Las Palmas coach Martinez hails his "two amazing Scots" after victory at Barcelona

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez was eager to highlight his two Scots after their shock win at Barcelona yesterday.

Oli McBurnie joined Las Palmas from Sheffield United, while Scott McKenna signed after his release from Nottingham Forest.

"I don't like to discern, because we're a team. We have two amazing Scots, Oli and Scott, who feel they are from Gran Canaria," smiled Martinez.

"For those who have been here for a long time, this is something special, but I would like to highlight the team spirit and what it means to all of us,."

The coach also said he hopes that the focus will not only be on the disappointment of Barcelona.

"For those who ask a lot of questions about Barcelona, I hope you can think of us too.

"It was very important to us and it can be a step towards survival."

