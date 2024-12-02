Tribal Football
Real Madrid, Barcelona chasing Atletico Madrid whiz Curro
Real Madrid, Barcelona chasing Atletico Madrid whiz Curro
Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid superkid Luis Navarro.

Known as 'Curro', the 15 year-old midfielder is the subject of intense interest from both LaLiga rivals.

However, Okdiario says Curro has so far shown total loyalty to Atletico.

Real Madrid see the teen as an ideal addition, with Curro also a Spain U16 teammate of Los Merengues whiz Enzo Alves, the son of Marcelo.

Barca are also keen, though it's understood a "non-aggression" pact with Atletico has put them at a disadvantage.

Curro is still managed by his father, with agents across Europe eager to add the teen to their stable.

 

