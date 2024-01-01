Real Madrid youth coach Arbeloa: Mbappe has personality to handle No9 pressure

Real Madrid youth coach and former fullback Alvaro Arbeloa says Kylian Mbappe can handle the No9 shirt.

Arbeloa attended Mbappe's presentation yesterday at the Santiago Bernabeu, where it was confirmed the France striker would wear the No9 shirt.

Juvenil A coach Arbeloa told AS: "The number 9 requires a lot of personality. Cristiano Ronaldo also wore it great at the beginning. It must be very nice to wear the number that your idol wore."

"Mbappé," continues Arbeloa, "knows perfectly what Real Madrid is. You have seen it, with the 15 European Cups behind him. President Florentino Perez also said it, reminding everyone of it. We have a history that makes us the best in history but we always look forward.

"What did I like? Kylian's happy face... He couldn't keep the smile off his face. It was a joy for him and for all the Real Madrid fans."