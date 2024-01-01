Mbappe delighted with special day: An honour, a privilege to say I'm a Real Madrid player

Tribal Football
Kylian Mbappe is delighted with his first day as a Real Madrid player.

After his unveiling and presentation to a sold-out 85,000 Santiago Bernabeu crowd today, Mbappe spoke to the local media.

The France striker said: "It is an honour, a privilege to be a Real Madrid player. July 16 will be historic for me, my family and my friends. I was expecting a great day and it was even better. Thanks to Real Madrid and the Madridistas. 

"I feel privileged to be able to say that I am a Real Madrid player. It was my childhood dream and I've been waiting for it for a long time. You don't pay for a dream and mine is this. Being here is a great satisfaction for me and my family, who have made enormous efforts to achieve this. But I want to think only about the present. I am very happy.

"Since I'm a child, this one is easy. It has always been my dream and I knew it would come one day. Today. I reiterate that I am very happy.

"I arrive at the best club in the world with humility, but also with ambition. The values ​​are these: humility and ambition. And win. The priority is to adapt to the group because if that happens, everything will be easier. About the second... the past is behind me and I only think about the present."

Asked about where he expects to play, Mbappe continued: "I will play wherever the mister wants . In Paris I played in the top three positions, like in Monaco and France. The important thing is to be physically well. The position, for me, is a detail, not a debate. I want to play, of course, but where is the coach's decision."

Asked about his planned nose surgery after his break during the Euros, he also said: "We have to wait for the results this morning and decide. I think I will be in the European Super Cup (August 14), I will work for it. It's a title, my first game, it can be a unique thing. I really want to. But the mister decides."

Mbappe also revealed he's in regular contact with Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He was my idol as a child and now he is a friend, I am that lucky. He gives me a lot of advice and that is a privilege. He always tells me to work, to be connected to the game. It was difficult for him at the Euro, I know, but nothing changes the legend he is."

He concluded: "I looked at the stadium on television before taking the field and I was excited. I saw those images as a child and felt a lot of pressure. But I want to have that mentality, because it is the best way to enjoy. It has been a wonderful day for me and family."

