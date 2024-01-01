Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul: Locker room will help Mbappe adapt quickly
Real Madrid Castilla coach and legend Raul has welcomed Kylian Mbappe to the club.

Raul spoke at Mbappe's presentation yesterday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told AS: "Mbappé will adapt very well. He has knowledge of the Spanish language and a lot of experience. If there's one thing to say about the locker room it's that it helps the new players integrate from the start.

"I can't wait to see him in the Santiago Bernabéu and in the Real Madrid shirt."

"It was a very special day for him," continued Raul, "Kylian's dream came true, he said it in perfect Spanish. Those who saw it on TV will have loved it, but here we felt a lot of energy. So much madridismo. Madrid transmits many values: humility, respect... It is essential for boys and girls who want to realise their dreams."

