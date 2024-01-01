Mbappe on first Real Madrid day: So nervous I had only 1.5 hours sleep!

Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe has revealed he has a personal fitness programme from Antonio Pintus.

Mbappe was presented to 85,000 Real Madrid fans during yesterday's signing ceremony.

The former PSG striker is now taking a short break after the Euros, but has assured fans he fitness chief Pintus has organised a tailored programme for him to work from.

Mbappe said, “We spoke this morning to Pintus and the people around me to prepare a proper programme because it's been a very long season. We've played in seven competitions.

"The next one will also be long and we'll need special preparation to endure it. I want to prepare the best way to win trophies here.”

On fitting in with fellow attackers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes, he stated: “Vini Jr. is a unique player, I'm so happy to be playing with him. With Rodrygo as well, and the rest of the squad. I don't think I'll have any problems playing with Vini Jr.

"His last few seasons have been perfect. Now I’ve arrived and I have to adapt to the team to help Vinicius, Rodrygo and all the players to win.”

On the day overall, Mbappe laughed: “I only got about 1.5 hours' sleep and I woke up with the nerves, wanting to enjoy every moment today. I wanted to be well informed about everything because I know this is going to stay with me for the rest of my life. It's more than I ever expected. It's a really special day.

"It means so much to be here, it's incredible to see this stadium packed full of madridistas. I don't have the words to explain how I feel in my heart. I couldn't wait to share this with my family and the kids at my Foundation.

"I wanted them to have the chance to experience it with me. I know what it means to have a dream and I wanted to share that with my people, with the madridistas, with the kids and anyone else who has a dream."