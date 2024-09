Real Madrid offered to payoff Vallejo after Ancelotti talks

Jesus Vallejo is digging in his heels at Real Madrid.

Relevo says Real Madrid offered to pay out the final year of Vallejo's contract before the start of the season.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti had told the centre-back that he was not part of his plans.

However, Vallejo chose to turn down the offer.

He instead wants to remain with Real Madrid for the rest of the season. His contract with the Spanish giants expires next summer.