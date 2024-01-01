Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has recalled a moment when coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to sign his brother - as his replacement!

Jobe Bellingham is establishing a big name for himself at Sunderland and can already count Ancelotti among his fans.

On his new YouTube channel, Bellingham recalled: "I remember one time when Jobe scored twice (for Sunderland). Ancelotti says ‘f***… we signed the wrong one… I’m going to bring him here.’

"I said ‘where are you going to play him?’

"Ancelotti said ‘in your position!’ and then he started smirking.”