Real Madrid watching Spurs fullback Porro

Real Madrid are maintaining interest in Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro.

Real are in the market for a new right-back addition in 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Sport says Porro is on their radar this season. The Spain international has a deal to 2028.

Porro said last month: "You have to be focused on your job, but, well, the fact that Real Madrid are interested in you is because you're doing well. That's my way of thinking day by day. If that moment has to come, it will come. And if it doesn't come, we continue working as we have done so far.

"Yes, I'm ready. Obviously yes, because as I said, I try to work and give my best every day. If tomorrow I have the chance to make the leap in quality, I'll be ready. I'll have much more experience.

"If you had told me years ago, I would have answered that I wasn't. I'm sincere. Because I'm sincere. Let's see what happens."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play