Tottenham fullback Porro: Real Madrid rumours a compliment

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro admits he's happy with interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is being linked with Real as a replacement for captain Dani Carvajal after his double knee injury, which will leave him sidelined until after the start of next season.

Porro told El Desmarque: "My friends send me the rumours, it is a compliment... It is the result of a job well done that one of the best clubs in the world has noticed me."

Porro has a deal with Tottenham to 2028.

"My name and others are mentioned, but I am focused on my club and now with the National Team.

"At Tottenham, even though I'm already playing there… You're putting me in a difficult position.”