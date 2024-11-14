Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal

Tottenham fullback Porro: Real Madrid rumours a compliment

Carlos Volcano
Tottenham fullback Porro: Real Madrid rumours a compliment
Tottenham fullback Porro: Real Madrid rumours a complimentLaLiga
Tottenham defender Pedro Porro admits he's happy with interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international is being linked with Real as a replacement for captain Dani Carvajal after his double knee injury, which will leave him sidelined until after the start of next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Porro told El Desmarque: "My friends send me the rumours, it is a compliment... It is the result of a job well done that one of the best clubs in the world has noticed me."

Porro has a deal with Tottenham to 2028.

"My name and others are mentioned, but I am focused on my club and now with the National Team.

"At Tottenham, even though I'm already playing there… You're putting me in a difficult position.”

Mentions
LaLigaPorro PedroTottenhamReal MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid want Tottenham's Porro if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Spurs, Juventus in Real Madrid contact for Endrick
Real Madrid prepared if Alexander-Arnold does not leave Liverpool