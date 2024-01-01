Real Madrid to make knockdown offer for Bayern Munich wing-back Davies

Real Madrid intend to make an offer for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies this month.
With less than a year to run on his Bayern deal, Real are pushing the Germans to part with Davies for a reasonable fee.
Relevo says Real Madrid is preparing a new bid, but it will not match Bayern Munich's price tag.
Real Madrid refuse to pay a large transfer fee for a player who is available as a Bosman in less than six months.
As such, Bayern Munich may be forced to choose between lowering their asking price or risk losing Davies for nothing next year.