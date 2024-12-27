Real Madrid target new midfield addition; two names under consideration

Real Madrid are in the hunt for a new midfield addition in January.

AS says Real Madrid plans to sign a central midfielder in January.

Vitinha and Martín Zubimendi are under consideration for the Spanish giants. But Real Madrid have not yet decided which of the players to go after.

Zubimendi, who is also being chased by big English clubs, has a buyout clause of €60m in his Real Sociedad contract.

Vitinha has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2027.