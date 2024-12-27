Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Simeone message a special boost

Real Madrid target new midfield addition; two names under consideration

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid target new midfield addition; two names under consideration
Real Madrid target new midfield addition; two names under considerationLaLiga
Real Madrid are in the hunt for a new midfield addition in January.

AS says Real Madrid plans to sign a central midfielder in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vitinha and Martín Zubimendi are under consideration for the Spanish giants. But Real Madrid have not yet decided which of the players to go after.

Zubimendi, who is also being chased by big English clubs, has a buyout clause of €60m in his Real Sociedad contract.

Vitinha has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2027.

Mentions
LaLigaZubimendi MartinVitinhaReal MadridPSGReal SociedadLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Olabe on Zubimendi to Man City: I don’t foresee any scares in January
Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram