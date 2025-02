Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe insists they can be happy after their derby draw with Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe struck Real's equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

He said this morning: "It's not the result we wanted, but great reaction from the team. We have to move forward.

"Another battle coming... ¡HalaMadrid!"

Mbappe was referring to this week's Champions League round 16 playoff with Manchester City.