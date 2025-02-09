Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We created enough chances to beat Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone felt they did enough to win after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

Julian Alvarez fired Atletico ahead from the spot before Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the second-half for Real Madrid.

Simeone said later: "In the first half we did very well although we lacked clarity to take advantage of the goal chances, we were able to manage them better. In the second, with his goal and his crossbar and his greatest intensity, we had occasions from the 20th with which Giuliano, Llorente slipped twice and we both left with the feeling that we could have achieved more.

"I respect all the opinions, we could have solved better in the first part, we could not have the clarity to find that situation. In the second they pushed more, they had those occasions and we had cons that we could solve better.

"What I am commenting on, there were occasions to solve better and that led them to have to tie the game. We had the feeling that for many passages of the game we could have won "

The Argentine also said: "We are in a very good position, I continue to insist that Barcelona is the best team, it plays very well, it has fantastic players and if it manages to win in Seville the table will be very tight and journalists will have a challenge watching the three of us together. "