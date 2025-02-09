Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez left frustrated after Real Madrid draw

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

Julian Alvarez fired Atletico ahead from the spot before Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the second-half for Real Madrid.

Gimenez said afterwards, "A match like all derbies, very disputed, in the first half we were not clear to define. The second was more physical, it was hard work, we could have taken the three points, we now have a long week to clear our heads as now the season will be defined in a month.

"The first half was very balanced between the two, very correct. After the goal, they came for the goal in the second half, two games on the same pitch, we needed clarity when attacking, if we had been a little more calm we could have killed the game, but they with their people tied the game for us, which unfortunately is negative for us.

"They took the ball away from us, when we combined we could create two against one on the wing but we didn't have the peace of mind to create the greatest possible danger. It's a draw that we don't like."