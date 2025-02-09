Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez left frustrated after Real Madrid draw

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez left frustrated after Real Madrid draw
Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez left frustrated after Real Madrid drawLaLiga
Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

Julian Alvarez fired Atletico ahead from the spot before Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the second-half for Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gimenez said afterwards, "A match like all derbies, very disputed, in the first half we were not clear to define. The second was more physical, it was hard work, we could have taken the three points, we now have a long week to clear our heads as now the season will be defined in a month.

"The first half was very balanced between the two, very correct. After the goal, they came for the goal in the second half, two games on the same pitch, we needed clarity when attacking, if we had been a little more calm we could have killed the game, but they with their people tied the game for us, which unfortunately is negative for us.

"They took the ball away from us, when we combined we could create two against one on the wing but we didn't have the peace of mind to create the greatest possible danger. It's a draw that we don't like."

Mentions
LaLigaGimenez Jose MariaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid veteran Vazquez: Atletico Madrid draw not enough for us
Ancelotti insists Real Madrid deserved more after Atletico draw
Mbappe strikes as depleted Real Madrid held by Atletico in derby clash