Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in buying talks with Portugal's FC Alverca

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is eyeing off a Portuguese club.

Globo Esporte says Vini Jr, with the backing of financial supporters, is making a move for Portuguese Second Division club FC Alverca.

Alverca are up for sale this season and Vini is willing to offer €10m to buy the club outright.

However, for the moment no formal proposal has been tabled.

Vini and his camp are in talks with Ricardo Vicintín, the majority shareholder of FC Alverca, and Matheus Ornelas, the club's general manager, though face competition from at least ten other interested parties.

