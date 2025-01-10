WATCH: Mallorca defender Maffeo and Real Madrid ace Vini Jr in fresh running battle

Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo and Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr had another running battle in last night's Supercopa semifinal.

The tie ended in a late brawl as Real won 3-0 with two goals in injury-time on Thursday night.

Movistar's cameras captured several of the exchanges between Maffeo and Vini Jr.

"You're going home, you're going home. You're terrible and you're going home," Vinicius barked to Maffeo after Jude Bellingham's goal, while his teammates lined up for the kick-off after their celebrations.

At 3-0, the great storm broke out. Bellingham gave Maffeo a hard time with a slap, the Argentinean turned around and that's when players from both teams clashed.

Raul Asencio appeared and Mallorca's players reproached him for his attitude... again with Maffeo as the main protagonist.

"Go away, you moron," Maffeo is heard saying several times to Asencio.

According to some social media users, the Mallorca full-back reportedly told the Real Madrid youth player: "Go away and spread videos."

Asencio, from a distance, replies: "Go away, you're very bad, you're very bad."