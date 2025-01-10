Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni snaps: Maffeo wants us to talk about him

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni took aim at Pablo Maffeo after victory over Real Mallorca last night.

Real defeated Mallorca in the Supercopa semifinal, with Maffeo again clashing regularly with Vini Jr.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many inside the Real dressing room claim Maffeo uses games against them to gain publicity for himself.

And afterwards, Tchouameni rapped: "I know that there is always a Mallorca player who creates problems in every match; people get angry but the most important thing is to win the match.

"I don't want to talk about this guy because that's what he wants."