Benzema happy to offer advice to Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr

Carlos Volcano
Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema was happy catching up with his old teammates in Jeddah.

Benzema is now playing for Al-Ittihad and was eager to chat with Vinicius Junior, who remains at the centre of controversy ahead of the Spanish Supercopa final against Barcelona.

He told Marca: "Real Madrid is always Real Madrid, that is, it is a team that is here to win everything, to succeed. They are always here because they win titles and now they have the chance to win another one.

"It's my club. I've spent half my life there and I feel at home. I always watch Real Madrid matches."

On his chat with Vinicius Jr, Benzema also stated: "Don't pay attention, don't lower your intensity because you are the best in the world and one day you will win the Ballon d'Or."

 

