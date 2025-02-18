Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr buys Portuguese club FC Alverca

Tribal Football
Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior has spearheaded a £6.7million takeover of Portuguese second-tier club FC Alverca.

The Real Madrid star finalized the deal just days before their crucial Champions League play-off against Manchester City.

He led a group of investors from Brazil and Spain to complete the purchase.

Alverca are now targeting promotion to the top flight under their new ownership.

FC Alverca confirmed: "(Previous owner) Ricardo Vicintin has sold his qualified stake in the public limited company to a group of investors.

"More information on the matter will be communicated in due course."

