Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: This Real Madrid coach best I've played for

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has paid tribute to Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Casemiro insists the Italian is the best coach he's played for during his career.

"My farewell was not easy. The shirt, my teammates, my friends. Everything for Madrid while I played there, I can't forget it," he told AS.

"When you are in and then leave the club, as happened to me, you look for the most complete answer to what you have experienced. The big key is that Madrid prepares the players. Madrid always has a pillar which are the values ​​that they instill in you. When I arrived, there were already Cristiano, Sergio Ramos, Casillas... Players who had an identity of the club. Then Casemiro, Modric, Toni arrived... And then Vini, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo arrived... The pillar and the values ​​of the club were created."

And he added: "The president himself transmits these values ​​to you. When you arrive at Madrid you see them and you imbue yourself with them. You know who to follow. Vinicius took five years to establish himself as the great player he is, but Real Madrid managed to prepare him and now he is a world-class player.

"No one wins so many titles just to be nice, even if he actually is. I have a special affection for Ancelotti, for me he is in the top-3 of the coaches I have had, together with Zidane, obviously, and Tite, who was the coach of Brazil."

Casemiro continued: "I have had other coaches who have influenced me, like Mourinho or Lopetegui.

"But Ancelotti is an old-school coach who has not remained anchored to the past, he has modernised, like football. Tactics, physical preparation... He has the intelligence and calm of an old-school coach, but with the intelligence of the new ones. An ideal mix. An incredible coach for him and his staff. With his son, with Francesco... Very good people. Carlo is different from the others and has been able to mark an era. In football there are various ways to win."