Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis

SPL chiefs assure agents for Real Madrid star Vini Jr: We'll sign him at all costs

Carlos Volcano
SPL chiefs assure agents for Real Madrid star Vini Jr: We'll sign him at all costs
SPL chiefs assure agents for Real Madrid star Vini Jr: We'll sign him at all costsLaLiga
Saudi Pro League chiefs will do what it takes to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

SPL chiefs are in contact with Vini Jr's camp and have made a new contract offer worth €1bn over four years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AS says the Brazil attacker has chosen to temporarily shelve the proposal, while Real has rejected any transfer hypothesis, referring to his buyout clause set at €1bn.

"There is no rush. We will approach this operation with patience, as happened with (Kylian) Mbappé at Real Madrid," Saudi sources say.

According to the same source, Saudi Arabia's intention is to resume negotiations starting in June, with the aim of presenting a new offer that would be around €300m to buy Vinicius Junior.

"We will sign him at all costs," they have said with determination from Saudi Arabia to the Real Madrid striker's agents. The strong interest of the Saudis towards Vinicius Jr. has even increased compared to last summer.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorMbappe KylianReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Osasuna winger Zaragoza: Right time to face Real Madrid
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract