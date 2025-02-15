SPL chiefs assure agents for Real Madrid star Vini Jr: We'll sign him at all costs

Saudi Pro League chiefs will do what it takes to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

SPL chiefs are in contact with Vini Jr's camp and have made a new contract offer worth €1bn over four years.

AS says the Brazil attacker has chosen to temporarily shelve the proposal, while Real has rejected any transfer hypothesis, referring to his buyout clause set at €1bn.

"There is no rush. We will approach this operation with patience, as happened with (Kylian) Mbappé at Real Madrid," Saudi sources say.

According to the same source, Saudi Arabia's intention is to resume negotiations starting in June, with the aim of presenting a new offer that would be around €300m to buy Vinicius Junior.

"We will sign him at all costs," they have said with determination from Saudi Arabia to the Real Madrid striker's agents. The strong interest of the Saudis towards Vinicius Jr. has even increased compared to last summer.