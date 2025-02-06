Real Madrid star Vini Jr "doomed by public opinion"

Brazilian journalist Fernando Kallas believes Real Madrid are actively seeking to sell Vinicius Jr.

Kallas sees Kylian Mbappe's arrival as a replacement for the Brazil attacker.

He told Radio Marca: "What's wrong with Vinicius? Maybe it's what's wrong with Madrid. The debate is being held in the press. They've waited for Vinicius to go down in the air or for Mbappé to do well to doom him.

"Vinicius is doomed by public opinion. There's no offer from Saudi Arabia, but there's speculation. And if the offer from Saudi Arabia doesn't come? Do you think he should be sold, that he's replaceable or substitutable? And if an offer comes from Manchester City or Chelsea, do you sell Vinicius?

"People have a very short memory of Vinicius. What would Vinicius do against a defence made up of Lucas Vázquez and Tchouaméni?"