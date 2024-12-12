Real Madrid star Mbappe sees charges dropped in Sweden

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has seen charges dropped in Sweden.

The public prosecutor's office announces that the preliminary investigation is closed.

The 25-year-old visited Stockholm over the international team break in October.

After the visit, he was accused of suspected rape. Mbappé has always maintained his innocence.

The public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation regarding a suspected rape and two cases of sexual harassment at a hotel in central Stockholm on October 10.

Now the public prosecutor's office announces that the investigation is closed.

"During the course of the investigation, there has been a designated person reasonably suspected of rape and two cases of sexual harassment, but my assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed further and the investigation is therefore closed. The designated person has not been served with suspicion of crime," said senior prosecutor Marina Chirakova, who was the head of the preliminary investigation, in a statement.

