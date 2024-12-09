Mbappe tells all: Real Madrid, PSG, Stockholm and France

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has lifted the lid on his first months in Spain and all the controversy over his move from PSG and his omission from the France squad.

Speaking with Canal+ in a lengthy interview, several hot topics were addressed, including his visit to Stockholm.

A new stage for Mbappé:

"I'm very happy. I'm starting a new stage in my life. My first experience abroad. I'm discovering a wonderful country, with welcoming people. It's a great country. You discover a new context, a new club, a new climate, a new environment. It opens up all your senses. I'm going to be successful here."

On criticism:

"People see us as robots, there is a circle that wants that. But when it comes down to it, we are human beings like everyone else. People criticize us and praise us."

Trip to Stockholm:

“I was surprised, I am always surprised. These things happen that you never see coming. I received nothing, no summons. I read the same thing as everyone else, the Swedish government said nothing. I am not involved. It didn’t bother me, because I have never felt involved. I had five days off and I decided to leave. I had to go somewhere else, but the coach told me to go somewhere less exposed. Before I left, they took a photo of me leaving the restaurant. There were a lot of people ready to greet me at the exit. When I got on the plane, I received the news. I have no idea who (the complainant) is.”

Commitment to social issues:

"My France is a France full of diversity, where we do not impose on young people what they should be. I am a person open to dialogue, when I see something that moves me, I respond. What was happening in France moved me."

French national team:

“My love for the national team hasn’t changed. Yes, I miss it, because I haven’t been there for a long time. In September I asked the coach not to go. I had just arrived in Madrid and had a super short holiday. In October I got injured. In November the coach told me it was better not to call me up. He’s the boss. I wanted to go, but I can’t say why I wasn’t called up.”

Demanding schedule:

"I have a different vision. If you want us to play, we'll play, but we don't have recovery time. In the NBA, they have four months off. We go away for fifteen days and the second week you start running again, that's not a vacation."

Euro 2024:

"At the Euros, I broke my nose, I was tired. I wanted to stay because I give everything for the French team, but it was exhausting. They called me a monkey, no problem. They put the responsibility of failure on me, no problem. I always put the French team at the highest level. I did everything to represent it as best as possible. I gave my nose and people tell you they don't care."

Real Madrid, his first day:

"I've always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. I don't know when or how, but I knew I was going to play here. The day before the presentation, there was a three-hour briefing, and I had to translate for my mother and father. It was exhausting. The next day, I had my first human contact with the boys, I met the coach. Then we went to the Bernabéu, Zizou was there, and the public welcomed me like a king."

On his relationship with PSG:

"PSG has meant a lot to me. I spent seven years there and it's a very intense place, with good and bad times. I've had seven extraordinary years. Maybe the mistake I made was that I mixed it all up. I had conflicts with people, I defended my rights as a player, but that didn't represent the club. They think Kylian doesn't care, they think it was a hobby before I went to Madrid but I still watch PSG games. I know the club by heart. When they lose, I know how difficult it is. I've always been attached to PSG. It's a relationship that doesn't go away."

Will PSG win the Champions League?

"At the moment, I don't expect it because I want to win it. In the future, I hope they win it because people have suffered a lot. But not now, because I have to win it. I wrote my story in Paris, I broke records and won titles but now I'm at the best club in the world."

Possible depression:

"I had moments when I was tired but I wasn't depressed. There are people who are very depressed, we have to help them. At one point I felt exhausted. I've had sporting disappointments. It's just talk for the sake of talk, it's free."

Uneven start to the season:

"We are here. It is not the best start to the season, but we are preparing for the trophies that will count. We have already won the European Super Cup. We are not at the level we expected, but at Real, we will wait until the second half of the season, then you can be judged."

World Cup final:

"I was very angry, but you respect him because he's Messi. We broke the ice by laughing because we fought a battle. We created memories of the final. I think this final brought us closer together."

Winning mentality:

"I always want the next thing. All the trophies I've won, if I win them again it's even better. You have to prove that you're a winner and that you can always win."

His brother Ethan:

"It was what affected me the most. He, his Real Madrid, was PSG. And indirectly, I took that away from him. I told him: if you want to stay, I'll extend it and we'll stay a little longer. I would have given up my dream of Madrid for him. What's the point of signing for the best club in the world if you kill your brother's career?"

