Real Madrid signing Endrick: Rodrygo and Vini Jr have helped me prepare

Endrick is confident settling in quickly at Real Madrid.

The striker spoke to the press after today's presentation in front of Real Madrid fans.

Endrick stated: "I had the opportunity to play against Spain at the Bernabéu. I was able to score and I could already see the speed of the match. The speed of the game is noticeable.

"These are different ways of playing. Now I will train and work a lot."

On Brazil teammates Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr, now clubmates too, Endrick continued: "They arrived when they were 18 and so was I, but everyone has their own life. We cannot compare. What matters is being here in Madrid. We talked a lot about what might happen. About the winter, the heat, more personal things, about Madrid, on the pitch… Lots of things.

"But I am very calm and happy. I can't wait to play for Madrid.

"I want to help with goals, assists or something else. I hope to score and make the fans happy.

"I will learn a lot from the great players and I just want to help them and follow their advice. Now I focus on that, on learning."