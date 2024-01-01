Real Madrid signing Endrick: Rodrygo and Vini Jr have helped me prepare

The striker spoke to the press after today's presentation in front of Real Madrid fans.
Endrick stated: "I had the opportunity to play against Spain at the Bernabéu. I was able to score and I could already see the speed of the match. The speed of the game is noticeable.
"These are different ways of playing. Now I will train and work a lot."
On Brazil teammates Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr, now clubmates too, Endrick continued: "They arrived when they were 18 and so was I, but everyone has their own life. We cannot compare. What matters is being here in Madrid. We talked a lot about what might happen. About the winter, the heat, more personal things, about Madrid, on the pitch… Lots of things.
"But I am very calm and happy. I can't wait to play for Madrid.
"I want to help with goals, assists or something else. I hope to score and make the fans happy.
"I will learn a lot from the great players and I just want to help them and follow their advice. Now I focus on that, on learning."