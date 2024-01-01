Endrick: Not the time to discuss Real Madrid

Real Madrid signing Endrick says he can handle the pressure and expectation coming his way.

Endrick is with Brazil for the Copa America and will join Real after the tournament.

The departing Palmeiras star admits he hasn't discussed Real with his Brazil teammates.

"We don't talk much about Real because we are in the national team. It's not the right time, we are focused on other things. But I have spoken a lot with them, yes.

"These are moments that are special for me, they will remain engraved in my life. They (Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Jr) are players who have just won the Champions League but now we only talk about Brazil. Obviously when we get to Madrid we will talk about the city, the team and we will see what happens."

Endrick also said: "Before, I only thought about scoring goals, meeting expectations and making everyone happy. When I changed my mentality, I stopped doing that, not thinking too much about things.

"Now I only care about what my family thinks, if they are happy. I don't focus on the pressure, only on my family. Today they arrived in Los Angeles and for me they are very important."