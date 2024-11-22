Real Madrid, Sevilla eyeing Tenerife teen Martin

Tribal Football
Tenerife teen Aaron Martin is attracting Primera interest.

The 17 year-old midfielder has been liked to Barcelona star Pedri and has already scored a senior goal in his eight appearances for Tenerife so far.

Martin's emergence has brought him to the attention of Primera clubs, says AS, with Real Madrid and Sevilla both keen.

Tenerife are aware of the growing interest in their prospect and have already slapped a €2m price-tag on the youngster ahead of the January market.

At Real, there are now discussions about moving for Martin in the winter transfer window and signing the teen for Raul's Castilla squad with the view to developing him for the senior Real Madrid team.

