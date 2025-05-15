Real Madrid set to move for Valencia midfielder Guerra

Real Madrid are set to move for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer.

Guerra saw a move to Atletico Madrid last August collapse in the final days of the summer market.

Fichajes.com says Real management are ready to make their move, particularly with incoming coach Xabi Alonso a fan of the youngster.

Xabi feels Real's midfield needs to be strengthened and is backing a move for Guerra.

However, Real could yet face competition from Atletico, which remain interested in the midfielder, despite the success of Conor Gallagher, who was signed instead of Guerra last year.