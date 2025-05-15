Real Madrid make Bournemouth contact over Huijsen clause

Real Madrid have contacted Bournemouth to inform them of plans to meet Dean Huijsen's buyout clause.

It emerged on Wednesday that Real Madrid had reached personal terms with the newly-capped Spain international.

And now the Daily Echo is reporting this morning that Real have told the Cherries of their intention to pay Huijsen's clause.

Real have agreed to meet the £50m fee and also have reached an agreement with Bournemouth over the payment structure. Real will pay the fee over three installments.

Real want a deal struck quickly as they want Huijsen registered in time for the Club World Cup next month.

For his part, 20 year-old Huijsen has long favoured a move to Real Madrid should he choose to leave Dean Court this summer.