Real Madrid secure Barroso to new deal

Real Madrid have secured young striker Jaime Barroso to a new contract.

The centre-forward has been likened to Joselu and currently plays regularly for Alvaro Arbeloa's Juvenil A team.

Barrios already has 10 goals this season to lead the U19 scoring charts. The terms of his deal are undisclosed.

He said, "I'm proud and very happy to have signed a renewal with the best club in the world.

"I will continue to work tirelessly to continue fulfilling dreams at home for many more years to come."

 

 

