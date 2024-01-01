Tribal Football
Real Madrid scans show Militao avoided serious injury

Real Madrid scans show Militao avoided serious injury
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has avoided serious injury.

After suffering a thigh injury while with Brazil, Militao was sent back to Spain over the weekend.

Scans held with Real's medical staff have revealed the Brazil defender's injury isn't as serious as first feared.

There is a confidence Militao will be fit for next week's Champions League opener against VfB Stuttgart.

Real announced last night: "Following tests carried out today on Éder Militão by Real Madrid Medical Services, the player was diagnosed with an overload muscle injury in the anterior rectus of the right leg."

