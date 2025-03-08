REVEALED: Real Madrid ponder paying fee for TAA as Liverpool contract runs down

Real Madrid are prepared to pay a fee for Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite his contract running down this season.

The England international saw a £20m offer from Real rejected by Liverpool in January.

Real are prepared to wait to sign Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season, however they may cough up a fee in order to secure the defender for the summer's Club World Cup, says The Sun.

Clubs competing can register two signings made after the end of the season. The tournament begins on June 15 in the USA and with Alexander-Arnold's contract running to the 30th of the month, Real could be forced to pay a fee to sign and register the player in time.

For his part, Alexander-Arnold has so far resisted Liverpool attempts to open new contract talks, leading to suggestions he will be packing his bags for a move away this summer.