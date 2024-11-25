Real Madrid ready to transfer-list Garcia

Real Madrid are ready to transfer-list Fran Garcia.

Cadena SER says Real Madrid have already decided to sell García, 25, at the end of the season.

The Spaniard returned to Real last year from Rayo Vallecano, but has failed to secure a regular starting place.

García has managed a total of one goal and seven appearances in 44 competitive games for the Spanish giants.

The left-back's contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2027.

