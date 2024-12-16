Real Madrid reach terms with Leganes for Fati

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Leganes for young defender Lamini Fati.

The 18 year-old will join Real in January for an initial €100,000 fee.

Fati has been outstanding for Leganes B this season in the Tercera Division.

Leganes management have been informed Real will sign Fati initially for the youth and C teams, though with the view to him eventually joining Raul's Castilla squad.

Leganes managed to convince Fati to stay last summer after an approach from Valencia was fielded. However, they had no chance of stopping the youngster again when Real made their interest formal.

