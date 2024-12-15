Tribal Football
Real Madrid secure Yanez to new contract

Paul Vegas
Daniel Yanez has signed a new contract with Real Madrid.

AS says the 17 year-old has just put pen to paper on a new contract.

The winger made his senior debut last week in victory against Girona.

And knowing his increasing profile, Real management have just moved to secure Yanez to a new deal.

Yanez originally came through the Cadiz youth system before being snapped up by Real Madrid in 2019.

 

