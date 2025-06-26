Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Liverpool to hijack Man Utd and Arsenal's bid for Gyokeres as Nunez prepares to leave
Partey's departure from Arsenal confirmed as Arteta finds replacement in Norgaard

Real Madrid plan bid for Stuttgart star Woltemade

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid plan bid for Stuttgart star Woltemade
Real Madrid plan bid for Stuttgart star WoltemadeLaLiga
Real Madrid are expected to make a move for VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade next month.

Foot Mercato says Real have had scouts follow the centre-forward at this month's U21 Euros, where he has helped Germany reach Saturday's final against England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Woltemade has been linked with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid since the end of last season, however it's emerging that Real are also keen.

Indeed, it's suggested Real intend to make an offer to VfB for Woltemade after the conclusion of the Euros.

For their part, VfB are reluctant to sell, though are prepared to part with their young star for the right price. Woltemade's deal with Stuttgart runs to 2028.

Mentions
LaLigaWoltemade NickReal MadridVfB StuttgartAtl. MadridChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Stuttgart medical today for Barcelona whiz Darvich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans
Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle