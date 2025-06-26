Real Madrid plan bid for Stuttgart star Woltemade

Real Madrid are expected to make a move for VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade next month.

Foot Mercato says Real have had scouts follow the centre-forward at this month's U21 Euros, where he has helped Germany reach Saturday's final against England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Woltemade has been linked with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid since the end of last season, however it's emerging that Real are also keen.

Indeed, it's suggested Real intend to make an offer to VfB for Woltemade after the conclusion of the Euros.

For their part, VfB are reluctant to sell, though are prepared to part with their young star for the right price. Woltemade's deal with Stuttgart runs to 2028.