Real Madrid president Florentino: We respectfully value our relationship with the media
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admits he's delighted with their success this year.

Florentino addressed attendees of a media Christmas party laid on by Real Madrid yesterday.

He said: "We respectfully value our relationship with the media and we are rigorous. You have helped us to transmit the values ​​of this club. We have more than 600 million followers around the world.

"You know what this badge and this shirt mean to the whole world because you travel with the team and transmit that feeling. 

“It has been another historic year for Real Madrid. Five titles in football and three in basketball. We are in a golden era for the club with 57 titles in 14 years.”

On the Santiago Bernabéu, Florentino also said: “The dream of Madrid fans is a reality. The work is nearing completion and it will be an architectural landmark and a reference point for the city of Madrid, the pride of Madrid fans.”

