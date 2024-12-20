DONE DEAL: Real Madrid complete signing of Leganes defender Fati

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Leganes defender Lamini Fati.

The young stopper will begin training with Real Madrid on Friday, with the two clubs reaching terms on Thursday.

Fati will initially be registered with the Castilla.

He will not officially be registered with Real Madrid until January 1.

Fati moves to Real Madrid for an initial €120,000 plus bonuses depending on his career development.