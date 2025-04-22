Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid prepare bid for Man City midfielder Rodri
Real Madrid are planning a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

BILD says Real Madrid see Rodri as the player to fill the void left by the retirement of Toni Kroos last summer.

Many inside Real believe they've failed to cover Kroos' departure and view Rodri as a ideal replacement.

The Spain international is the current Ballon d'Or winner and on his way back from ACL surgery he underwent in August.

For their part, there'll be a reluctance from City to consider any summer sale, though Rodri has stated he sees himself playing again in LaLiga before the end of his career.

