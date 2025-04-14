Real Madrid eye Erling Haaland deal, but only on one condition

Real Madrid are eyeing a sensational move for Man City superstar Erling Haaland, but only if Vinicius Junior leaves in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Spanish giants will prioritise a move for the 24-year-old with current star player, Vinicius Junior, yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vinicius has been linked with a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia and is is said to have been offered €1bn in wages thickly spread over a five-year contract, with Real Madrid set to a €300m transfer fee.

Haaland recently signed a new deal with Man City, keeping him at the current Premier League champions until 2034.

Man City may have struggled this season but Haaland’s goal scoring form has hardly changed, scoring 30 in his 40 games across all competitions.