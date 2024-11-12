Real Madrid ponder Jan raid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Tribal Football
Real Madrid are being linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah is set to leave Bayer when his contract expires in June. However, Real could bring a move forward for Janaury given their defensive injury crisis.

"The idea was that Tah would go to Bayern Munich, the club really wanted to sign him. We would have liked to take part of the transfer proceeds to Leverkusen," Tah's agent Pini Zahavi began by saying in an interview with Die Welt.

"Unfortunately, Leverkusen asked for too much. Next summer he will go to a big club, Bayern still have excellent chances of signing him.

"He will go to a big club next summer."

