Flick wants Barcelona to join Bosman battle for Davies

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants to join the transfer battle for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

Off contract in June, the Canada international worked with Flick when he was in charge of Bayern.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting: "Hansi Flick wants to bring his former player Alphonso Davies (24/free agent in Summer) to FC Barcelona

"Real Madrid is leading the race for a transfer.

"(Offers from) Manchester United and FC Bayern are also on the table."

Since arriving at Bayern Munich, Davies has accounted for eleven goals and 34 assists in 210 competitive matches.