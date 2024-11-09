Bayern Munich coach Kompany coy on future of Real Madrid, Barcelona target Davies

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany admits he has little input on the contract situation of Alphonso Davies.

Off contract in June, the Canada wing-back is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Kompany said on Friday, "My responsibility is the sporting aspect.

"If he plays, it means he deserves it with his performances. What he has been showing now, he has to maintain this level. I am talking openly with Phonzy about how he can maintain that level.

"Everything else is the job of (sporting directors) Christoph (Freund) and Max (Eberl)."