Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Bayern Munich coach Kompany coy on future of Real Madrid, Barcelona target Davies

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich coach Kompany coy on future of Real Madrid, Barcelona target Davies
Bayern Munich coach Kompany coy on future of Real Madrid, Barcelona target DaviesAction Plus
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany admits he has little input on the contract situation of Alphonso Davies.

Off contract in June, the Canada wing-back is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kompany said on Friday, "My responsibility is the sporting aspect. 

"If he plays, it means he deserves it with his performances. What he has been showing now, he has to maintain this level. I am talking openly with Phonzy about how he can maintain that level. 

"Everything else is the job of (sporting directors) Christoph (Freund) and Max (Eberl)."

Mentions
LaLigaDavies AlphonsoBayern MunichBarcelonaReal MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl not ruling out Barcelona, Man Utd target Davies staying
Real Madrid open talks with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz
Real Madrid, Ajax scouting Bayern Munch prospect Karl