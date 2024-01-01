Real Madrid pair Ramon and Alvaro on their way to Espanyol

Tribal Football
Real Madrid pair Pablo Ramon and Alvaro Rodriguez are on their way to Espanyol.

The Castilla regulars will sign for the Primera Division new-boys on-loan for the season, says Sport.

Centre-half Ramon spent last season on-loan with Miranda, while Uruguay international Alvaro broke into Real's first team the previous season.

Espanyol sports chief Fran Garagarza has stated hopes of doing major business this summer as they seek to re-establish themselves in the LaLiga.

"With Espanyol in the Primera Division, more operations can take place," he said. "There is a closer predisposition because we are in the Primera."

