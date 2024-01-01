Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Real Madrid buy Joselu ahead of Al Gharafa sale

Real Madrid have signed Joselu from Espanyol.

However, the veteran centre-forward will soon be sold onto Qatar's Al Gharafa.

Real have triggered the €1.5m permanent option in Joselu's loan deal and will sell him to Al Gharafa for the same price, says AS.

Real closed the deal on the urgings of Joselu, who had concerns Espanyol would make his move to Qatar difficult.

Real have decided to close the deal as a way of thanks to the 34 year-old after his role in last season's Champions League and LaLiga Double.

