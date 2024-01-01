Tribal Football
Joselu: Thank-you Real Madrid
Joselu has paid tribute to Real Madrid as he departs.

Real have triggered the permanent option in his Espanyol loan deal and will shift him onto Al Gharada of Qatar.

Real have now published a farewell letter from Joselu:

"Thank you:

"This is the best and most appropriate word to describe everything I feel at this moment, a time when emotion and nerves scarcely allow me to write.

"Thank you Real Madrid for everything you have helped me to feel throughout my life. Outside and inside. Inside and outside.

"Thank you for all you taught me when I was a kid; thank you for providing me with so many examples of greatness and humility at the same time.

"Thank you for having kept my dream alive and for having made it come true.

"Thank you Presi, you are truly great.

"Thank you so much José Ángel.

"Thank you to each and every one of the employees of the greatest and most inspiring club. 

"Thank you coach for how you understand this game.

"Thank you team for being my family.

"Thank you fans for your passion, your warmth and your support that allowed us to fly.

"I went away years ago but I never left. I am also leaving today, but in reality I am staying.

"Thank you.

"JOSELU"

