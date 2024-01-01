Real Madrid No1 Courtois: I'm a better keeper after ACL injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is delighted with his current form.

Back fully fit after last year's ACL injury, Courtois was named man-of-the-match in their Champions League win against Stuttgart in midweek.

Courtois spoke to Marca about his recovery and current form: "I knew from the start that I would come back healthy and strong.

"I wasn't afraid at any point, I was a little scared when I threw myself into the first training sessions, to see how my knee responded, but I still threw myself into the gym even when I wasn't playing."

Who supported you the most?

"My family, my wife. They are the ones who have to support me at home. And speaking professionally, Davide, the physiotherapist, Giuseppe, my physical trainer, and Llopis. The three of them did a great job. And Doctor Leyes, who helped me. My knee is as good as new."

Why are you a better goalkeeper now?

"I'm stronger in my legs and upper body now. I've lost fat and I have more muscle. With Llopis we worked a lot on my footwork and that helped me a lot. He worked a lot with me, he made me a more complete goalkeeper."

Who will win the Ballon d'Or?

"I hope one of my teammates wins it. Everyone has their reasons for deserving it, but I hope the winner is Real Madrid."

What do you think about the controversy between BMV (Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinicius) and R (Rodrygo)?

"And where is the C? (laughs). Everyone feels valued. All this comes more from outside. In the team we all feel proud to be there and well valued."

How do you feel when you see the moment of the injury?

"Now I see it calmly, without crying, but in that moment, that scream... When I heard it I thought, why did I scream like that? But it's a moment when you think something is wrong. It was a long and difficult process. In the end, the goal was achieved."

Do you feel unbeatable?

"Those are big words. I'm just trying to help the team win games. I won't always be unbeatable. You have to shoot hard to score a goal and it's important to have confidence. I'm happy with my level. We'll see when I retire where they put me."

What do you think about the comparison with Casillas?

"It fills me with pride. I simply do my job and try to do it in the best way possible. If people think that's the case, it's very nice. But I just want to help the team. When I was an 8-year-old boy, I couldn't even dream of being at Real Madrid, it's an honour and I hope to continue helping the team."