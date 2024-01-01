Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois proud of record clean sheet in Real Sociedad win

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was pleased with victory at Real Sociedad.

The 2-0 win was the 100th clean sheet for Courtois as a Real player.

He said, "It's always tough to play here. It was a difficult game after the international matches. It wasn't our best game. We were lucky with the posts, but that also helps.

"Then we created danger, we had two clear penalties and Vini and Mbappé were good. They're going to get better and better together. They created danger and I think they'll score a lot of goals. They're also good with penalties."

On his record, Courtois continued: "It's a great thing to reach 100 without conceding. It's not always easy, we're a very offensive team. Today we showed that if we keep a clean sheet, we almost always win. Well, that's normal (laughs). It's time to increase the number.

"They've only scored two goals against us. We're doing well. We're looking forward to playing more games, which I watched a lot of from the stands last year. I'm happy to be playing."